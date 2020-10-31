News

NCPC to reintroduce prayer, fasting in Jerusalem

Posted on

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has revealed that Nigerian Pilgrims would embark on a one-day spiritual session of prayer and fasting during their visit to Jerusalem. Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pamwo made this known during a media parley yesterday in Abuja, also reiterated the commission’s resolve to ensure three days mandatory orientation programme for all pilgrims before they leave the country for the Holy Land.

Rev. Pam, who recently clocked 100 days in office, noted that a serious and aggressive sensitisation drive has already been carried out in the states, urging state governors to buy into the programme by sponsoring more pilgrims from their respective states.

He said: “We have reintroduced a special one day prayer and fasting session in Jerusalem for Nigerian Pilgrims and Christian public office holders called A Day with Jesus. “The commission plans to introduce a three days mandatory orientation programme for intending pilgrims in the states before they airlift. “This will afford the intending pilgrims the opportunity to understand the real essence of pilgrimage and spur in them the spirit of patriotism and nationhood.

This would deemphasize abscondment.” The Executive Secretary who further disclosed that inspection of designated international airports would soon be flagged off to ascertain readiness for this year’s pilgrimage operations, said plans were underway for the Bilateral Air Service Agreement to ensure pilgrims were airlifted directly from Nigeria to the State of Israel. He also noted that the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, would head the governor’s mobilisation team for the 2020 December’s pilgrimage, adding that this year’s Holy exercise promises to be hitch free.

