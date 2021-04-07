NCR launches India’s first cardless ATM

ATM manufacturer, NCR Corporation, has developed the first UPIenabled interoperable cardless cash withdrawal ATM, in association with National Payments Corporation and City Union Bank, according to a report in LiveMint.

The report said that the solution was installed in a new facility with the help of City Union Bank, which updated its 1500 ATMs to allow dynamic QR code-based interoperable cardless cash withdrawals.

According to the report: “Customers can withdraw cash using a mobile device with any UPI-enabled app such as GPay, BHIM or Paytm. No card is needed. A user just scans the dynamic QR code on the screen with a mobile device and authorizes a cash withdrawal.

To make the transactions safer and secure, the dynamic QR code will constantly be changed.

“With the dynamic QR codebased interoperable cardless cash withdrawal facility, one can take out money from any ATM of any bank, if the ATM has been upgraded. With this kind of transaction, the ATM becomes more secure and the mobile device becomes the digital wallet.

