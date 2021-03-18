NCR leads losers in N7bn midweek decline

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed marginal drop in share prices as bears regained their grip following the sell-off. The local bourse recorded 13 gainers against 12 losers. Consequently, the All- Share Index dipped 14.68 basis points or 0.04 per cent to close at 38,706.13 index points as against 38,720.81 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N7 billion from N20.258 trillion the previous day to N20.251 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 177.39 million shares exchanged in 4,103 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 66.52 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,550 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBA Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. Also, the banking subsector boosted by activities in shares of Fidelity Bank Plc and GTBank Plc followed with a turnover of 47.85 million shares in 818 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Coronation Insurance Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at 55 kobo per share while SFSREIT Plc followed with 9.94 per cent to close at N68.60 per share.

Oando Plc added 9.67 per cent to close at N3.29 per share. On the flip side, NCR Plc led the losers by 9.71 per cent to close at N2.71 per share while Neimeth Pharmaceuticals Plc shed 9.09 per cent to close at N1.90 per share. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc trailed with 5.16 per cent to close at N7.35 per share

