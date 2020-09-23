NCR partners Microsoft on digital connected services

NCR Corp., a software and services leader for the banking, retail and restaurant industries, has teamed with Microsoft to power NCR Digital Connected Services, according to a press release.

The statement said NCR’s Digital Connected Services Internet of Things management software will run on top of Azure IoT AI technology, adding that this will allow data to be turned into insights faster, and incidents that could potentially impact availability can be identified sooner, increasing uptime.

The partnership will also enable NCR’s retail, restaurant and banking customers gain a wall-to-wall IoT monitoring and managed services solution that proactively keeps connected devices running with greater uptime, enhancing their customers’ experiences.

“With Digital Connected Services, our customers gain peace of mind that their mission-critical technologies are always ready and available,” Dan Campbell, EVP, global sales, NCR Corp., said in the press release.

“NCR can help global retailers, restaurants and financial institutions protect availability of edge devices and quickly turn massive amounts of data into meaningful insights.”

“By leveraging Microsoft Azure and its AI and IoT capabilities, NCR is helping retailers, restaurants and financial institutions simplify and keep commerce running with Microsoft’s trusted, secure and scalable platform,” Sam George, CVP, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. said.

