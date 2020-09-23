Business

NCR partners Microsoft on digital connected services

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

NCR Corp., a software and services leader for the banking, retail and restaurant industries, has teamed with Microsoft to power NCR Digital Connected Services, according to a press release.

 

The statement said NCR’s Digital Connected Services Internet of Things management software will run on top of Azure IoT AI technology, adding that this will allow data to be turned into insights faster, and incidents that could potentially impact availability can be identified sooner, increasing uptime.

 

The partnership will also enable NCR’s retail, restaurant and banking customers gain a wall-to-wall IoT monitoring and managed services solution that proactively keeps connected devices running with greater uptime, enhancing their customers’ experiences.

 

“With Digital Connected Services, our customers gain peace of mind that their mission-critical technologies are always ready and available,” Dan Campbell, EVP, global sales, NCR Corp., said in the press release.

 

“NCR can help global retailers, restaurants and financial institutions protect availability of edge devices and quickly turn massive amounts of data into meaningful insights.”

 

“By leveraging Microsoft Azure and its AI and IoT capabilities, NCR is helping retailers, restaurants and financial institutions simplify and keep commerce running with Microsoft’s trusted, secure and scalable platform,” Sam George, CVP, Azure IoT at Microsoft Corp. said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Thai rice exporters lower 2020 export forecast by 5mmt

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…after losing Nigerian market   Thailand Rice Exporters Association has slashed rice export forecasts for 2020 by five million metric tonnes.   It is now projected that the country will export 6.5 million metric tonnes of rice in 2020, the lowest export projections in two decades which is also lower than the previous expectation of […]
Business

CBN: Sustaining credit growth amid COVID-19

Posted on Author writes Tony Chukwunyem

Clearly, striving to ensure that the country’s economy is shielded from the devastating impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not easing pressure on lenders to increase lending to the private sector, writes Tony Chukwunyem   LDR policy In a letter to deposit money banks (DMBs) posted on its […]
Business

Airtel partners Dynamiss to subsidise online education

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

In an effort to accelerate and deepen the growth of online education in Nigeria, telecoms operator, Airtel Nigeria, has announced a partnership with Dynamiss, an educational technology company, to subsidise data and mobile Internet for all Nigerian schools and students using the Dynamiss Learning Management Systems. Under the partnership, both organisations are collaborating to ensure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: