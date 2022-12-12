NCRIB accelerates insurance broking professionalism

The aspiration of making insurance broking as one of the pivotal professions in Nigeria has recorded further boost with the introduction of insurance broking courses into the qualifications as a Chartered Insurer under the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN). The Council in a release signed by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Tope Adaramola, disclosed the delight of the Governing Board under the leadership of Mr. Rotimi Edu for the introduction of the courses across the three stage level examinations of the institute, noting that those who wished to specialise in broking could now do so through qualifying examination starting from the April Examination Diet of the CIIN. Edu, the release noted, said the content of the insurance broking profession would be enriched with the solid professional and intellectual content, which would position them effectively to meet the changing needs of insurance clients In a similar view, the Council has noted that the newly approved individual and corporate professional seals approved for use by registered insurance brokers would edge out charlatans and give more credibility to the existing professional brokers. The President of the NCRIB, Mr. Rotimi Edu, had stated that the Council was accelerating its steps towards better self-regulation and that the issuance and usage of the professional seals would enhance the image of the Council as a collective and position the practitioners positively in the eyes of the public. Edu, who noted that contacts were already being made to intimate existing corporate clients of brokers with the new development, particularly charged government agencies and parastatals to patronise only registered insurance brokers with the seal of practice

