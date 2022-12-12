NCRIB accelerates insurance broking professionalism

The aspiration of making insurance broking as one of the pivotal professions in Nigeria has recorded further boost with the introduction of insurance broking courses into the qualifications as a Chartered Insurer under the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN). The Council in a release signed by the Executive Secretary, Mr. Tope Adaramola, disclosed the delight of the Governing Board under the leadership of Mr. Rotimi Edu for the introduction of the courses across the three stage level examinations of the institute, noting that those who wished to specialise in broking could now do so through qualifying examination starting from the April Examination Diet of the CIIN. Edu, the release noted, said the content of the insurance broking profession would be enriched with the solid professional and intellectual content, which would position them effectively to meet the changing needs of insurance clients In a similar view, the Council has noted that the newly approved individual and corporate professional seals approved for use by registered insurance brokers would edge out charlatans and give more credibility to the existing professional brokers. The President of the NCRIB, Mr. Rotimi Edu, had stated that the Council was accelerating its steps towards better self-regulation and that the issuance and usage of the professional seals would enhance the image of the Council as a collective and position the practitioners positively in the eyes of the public. Edu, who noted that contacts were already being made to intimate existing corporate clients of brokers with the new development, particularly charged government agencies and parastatals to patronise only registered insurance brokers with the seal of practice
Related Articles
NLC celebrates pioneer president, Sunmonu at 80
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has joined millions of Nigerian workers to celebrate the achievements of its pioneer President, Comrade Hassan Adebayo Sunmonu, who clocked 80 years old. A statement signed and made available to news men in Abuja by current President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, also felicitated with Sunmonu’s twin brother and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Yuguda: SEC working to attract more investors
Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, Mr. Lamido Yuguda, has pledged the determination of the current management of the commission to make the capital market more accessible to Nigerians in a bid to attract more investors. Yuguda, who spoke in Abuja at the weekend, said this would help attract more retail […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FirstBank sponsors Awolowo, Obasanjo stage plays
First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced its sponsorship of “A Deep Dive Into History”, a theatre production from the Duke of Shomolu (DOS) Production House, spearheaded by Joseph Edgar, which comprise two exciting stage plays titled Aremu and Awo. According to a statement by the lender, the plays, which started showing from the 22nd […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)