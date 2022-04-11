Business

NCRIB commends FG’s commitment to public building law

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has commended Federal Government’s initiative on the maintenance of public buildings signed into law by President Muhammed Buhari recently through Executive Order 11.

 

The Council also urged the Federal Government to provide insurance cover for its assets. A statement by the Council’s spokesperson, Oladele Ayeleso, made available to journalists stated that the Council’s commendation was contained in a letter addressed to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, signed by the NCRIB President, Mr. Rotimi Edu.

 

The statement said Edu described the Executive Order as the needed tool to revitalise moribund public properties scattered all over the nation.

 

According to the statement, if well and fully implemented it will provide job opportunities for teeming unemployed Nigerians, thereby mitigating the unemployment rate, which has remained a blemish on a nation that pride itself as the giant of Africa.

 

Edu urged the Federal Government to also pay close attention to Section 64 and Section 65 of the Nigerian Insurance Act 2003, which partly stipulates that “No person shall cause to be constructed any building of more than two floors without insuring with a registered insurer his liability in respect of construction risks caused by his negligence or the negligence of his servants, agents or consultants which may result in bodily injury.”

 

