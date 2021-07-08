NCRIB president endorses Heirs Insurance

President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Mrs. Bola Onigbogi, has endorsed Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance Limited (HLA), describing both companies as progressive, given their array of product offerings and promise of excellent service. She stated this at the meeting of the Nigerian Council of Registered Brokers (NCRIB), which was held on Tuesday, July 6.

In her words: “I have no iota of doubt in my mind that Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life are companies to watch out for in the market. A critical examination of your workforce and your enthusiasm to host this members’ evening at a time like this is a pointer to a greater business exploit you are poised to accomplish.”

She further described the companies as broker friendly, endorsing the companies as partners for brokers to collaborate with. “I guarantee you for your endorsement by my professional colleagues,” she added. In her address, Ag. CEO, Heirs Insurance Limited, Dr. Adaobi Nwakuche, who, along with CEO, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, were hosts of the event, acknowledged NCRIB as an important stakeholder in the business of insurance, liaising between customers and insurance firms.

