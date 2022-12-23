NCRIB rejoices as Olutusin becomes chairman Lagos Area Committee

Ademola Olutusin, Managing Director/CEO, Denos Insurance Brokers Limited, has been elected the new Chairman, Lagos Area Committee, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB). He takes over from Olurotimi Olukorede, who served in that capacity in the past two years.

Rotimi Edu, President, NCRIB, while speaking at the investiture of Olutusin, appreciated all successive leaders of the Committee. He said they were quite dogged and purposeful in raising the bar of practice of members in this jurisdiction, for which he is quite grateful. “Of particular note is the outgoing chairman, Olurotimi Olukorede, who is a thorough bred and noble minded practitioner.

“I will continue to appreciate his support and contributions to various Committees of the National body where he served and his quality inputs into deliberations on the Governing Board where he represented the LAC,” he said. Edu said, no doubt, the shoes that he would be metaphorically leaving behind would not be too big for Olutusin, who himself had been a member of the leadership of the Area Committee before now and known as a diligent, committed and foresighted professional with impeccable record of professional service. “You have assisted us greatly to achieve the ‘Brokers-Centric’ focus of our Council, bearing in mind that a huge number of the Council’s membership are your members. With all sense of modesty, we have been able to raise the bar of our practice and give more hope to members about the brightness and hope in the horizon for all Insurance Brokers in Nigeria.”

Olutusin started his academic life at Lagos City Council Primary School, Fadeyi (Now Lagos Mainland Primary School) and Oriwu College, Ikorodu. He attended Ambrose Ali University where he bagged a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration. He has a Masters Degree in Human Resources Management from Lagos State University. He bagged Diploma in Insurance in West African Insurance Institute (WAII). He is an Associate Member of Chartered Insurance Institute (ACIIN), Nigeria, and also an Associate of Risk Manager Society of Nigeria (RIMSON) and a Fellow of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (FCIB). A seasoned Insurance Professional with more than Thirty years cognate experience in Insurance World, Olutusin started his Insurance Career in 1990 at Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation as a Senior Officer.

His passions to unleash fresh ground bring about the establishment of an outstanding Insurance Brokerage firm. Ademola Olutusin is the Managing Director/CEO and of course the founder of Denos Insurance Brokers Limited. Ademola is a quintessential Professional in the development and deployment of insurance tools in solving financial challenges. He is a Rotarian who has served Rotary as Sergeant-At- Arm, Vice President and President of Rotary Club of Gbagada South under District 9110 and two times Chairman Polio Plus Committee Rotary District 9110.

