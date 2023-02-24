NCRIB To Nigerians: Embrace peace, eschew politics of violence

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has urged Nigerians, particularly, Politicians to eschew politics of bitterness and embrace peace as they focus on agendas that would bring development to the Country.

President of the Council, Mr. Rotimi Edu’s advice given at the wake of the nation’s upcoming General Elections was contained in a statement by the Council’s Spokesperson, Dele Ayeleso.

The President said in the statement that the country needs the collaboration of all stakeholders to entrench a virile political process in the country. While appealing to all the candidates to focus on how they would better the lots of the electorates who voted them into office, Mr. Edu who sued for peace in the statement also called on winners of all positions to be magnanimous enough to embrace other contestants.

Mr. Edu urged leaders that would emerge from the democratic process to demonstrate large capacity to accommodate the divergent socio-economic and political complexities of the nation for the good of all.

Setting agenda for the incoming administration, the NCRIB President said “great focus should be on the revitalization of the economy and the need to make insurance which is a risk mitigating device, the vortex of the country’s economic revival.”

He noted in the statement that “all over the world, Insurance has always been an enabler of commerce and the economy as it also provides peace of mind, which is sine qua non for enduring national progress.”

According to him, “the destiny of the nation is tied to the polity and depended on leaders who emerge in the next four years, he noted that it behooves the electorate to always demand for their rights from those they have entrusted with power.””

