NCS: Govt must lead 4th Industrial Revolution

The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), has challenged government at all levels in the country to lead the move towards the 4th Industrial Revolution, which is anchored on technology. President of the Society, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, who made the call, said the revolution would only come to reality if the government provides the enabling environment for the private sector. Speaking against the backdrop of the Society’s 2020 International Conference, Sodiya acknowledged that the private sector also had big roles to play in the revolution, but insisted that they can only be successful with the government’s supports.

On the international conference of the umbrella body of all IT professionals in the country, Sodiya said the theme “Emerging Applications and Technologies for Industry 4.0 (EATI 2020)” was carefully and scientifically chosen to provide the needed technological supports for industries in this modern society. “ “Industry 4.0 or the Fourth Industrial revolution is simply about smart manufacturing.

The technological components of industry 4.0 are full process and production line automation; intelligent control of cyber-physical systems; and adoption of Internet of things (IoT), robotics, big data analytics, cloud computing, and machine learning. “As a nation, our industries must leverage on these technologies for enhanced profitability and economic well-being,” he said. While noting that the focus on the 4th Industry Revolution was also in line with Federal Government’s Digital Economy agenda, Sodiya said recent challenges had led to the closure of many industries while many companies are laying off their workers. He said this was the reason IT professionals are seeking to work with the manufacturing sector, to revolutionise their production with technology.

“The more we have handshake with the industry, the more we create jobs for our people. The 4th Industrial Revolution is going to enhance profitability of the industry and boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country,” he said. Prof. Sodiya added that the International Conference, which will hold virtually from August 11, would provide a multi-stakeholder forum to examine pertinent considerations in showcasing emerging applications and technologies to achieving the fourth industrial revolution that will lead to Sustainable Development.

“Engagement opportunities will be explored during the Conference to present and develop effective strategies, creative approaches, and practical solutions,” he added. The NCS president said that the conference would provide a unique opportunity for attendees to link up to at the comfort of their homes and offices.

“Participants should look forward to amazing opportunities to exchange new ideas, gain new insights, build relationships with stakeholders, promote IT professionalism, share best practices, establish standards, develop business or research relations, and find global partners for future collaborations. “Manufacturers, industry experts, academics, professionals, innovators, service providers, researchers, suppliers, consultants, students, youth innovators, and entrepreneurs, as well as policymakers in government and business people will come together to connect for the betterment of our nation,” he said.

