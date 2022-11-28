Business

NCTO: Cash transfer beneficiaries hit 2m

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The National Cash Transfer Office (NCTO), says the number of beneficiaries of the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) of the Federal Government has reached about two million as the programme closes by Dec. 31.

The Interim Head, NCTO, Dr Ibraheem Adam, stated this in Abuja on Thursday. Adam, however, said that the programme which commenced in 2016 would come to an end by Dec. 31. He said that the office targeted and enrolled beneficiaries from the rural areas across 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) through community- based targeting system.

He also said that the programme was so far able to reach 609 local government, 6,272 wards and 48,789 communities. Adam added that the programme had reached a total of 1,940,325 beneficiaries in the National Beneficiary Register from inception to date. “We came in at a good time in the history of Nigeria when the project we superintended over has the mandate to reduce poverty, and as you may know, our level of poverty is around 60 per cent of the population.

“So the programme actually came in to reduce poverty and enhance human capital development; and for us to do that, the tools we are using is the cash transfer, which is an extension of stipends to beneficiaries.

“For this to happen effectively and transparently, the Federal Government has introduced a digital payment system and this entails the creation of bank accounts for beneficiaries. “We have about 2 million beneficiaries that have been credited with cash into their own personal NUBAN account created by the banks for easy link to the ongoing international financial inclusion conference,” he said.

While commending President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Safiya Umar Farouq, Adam said that the money came in at a time poverty became endemic in the history of Nigeria.

He said the cash transfer policy would remove 100 million Nigerians out of poverty. He added that after giving the money, the beneficiaries were mobilised and trained on how to save and manage their money. “We bring them into groups where they do rotational savings and contribution which metamorphose into cooperative societies which they also own and by doing that they can also empower themselves.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Group lauds FG over 5m Solar Home Systems’ deployment

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Renewable Energy Association of Nigeria (REAN) has commended the Nigerian government over its planned deployment of five million Solar Home Systems as part of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP).   Describing the plan as a landmark in achieving Goal 7 of the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs which is Sustainable Energy for All, the […]
Business

Nigeria to earn N539.28bn from oil palm –Report

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigeria is planning to generate a total of N539.28 billion ($963 million) yearly from one million tonnes of palm oil, a report by the Federal Government has indicated. Currently, the country produces 1.2 million tonnes yearly, leaving a deficit of one million tonnes. In the report by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment […]
Business

Tantalizers reports N422m PAT FY’20 loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Tantalizers Plc has reported a loss after tax of N422.050 million for the full year ended December 31, 2021, as against a profit of N22.171 million posted in 2019. The company’s revenue dropped by 26.88 per cent, from N1.264 billion as against N924.13 million posted in 2020. Cost of sales stood at N529.977 million in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica