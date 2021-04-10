News

NCWD: Group tasks new DG on vulnerable women

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

A group of African women has called on the newly appointed Director General of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, to give priority attention to the plight of the vulnerable women in Nigeria. A of the leader of the group, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said that holistic development of women in Nigeria requires a bottom-top approach, saying that rural women are more vulnerable.

Ahmadu, who is also the co-convener of African Women Conference, noted that the society has placed a lot of limitations that affects the interests of women, especially the less privileged ones in the rural areas. While she stated that the appointment of the new DG by President Muhammadu Buhari was well deserved even as she urged her to urgently reposition the centre through all- inclusive programmes.

A statement signed by Ahmadu for the group, she pledged the readiness to support any programme or policy that would contribute to nation building, especially in addressing challenges of women, children and education in the country. “We are very delighted over the appointment of Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, as the director general of National Centre for Women Development by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is a well deserved appointment. “Going by her pedigree as a lawmaker and astute politician, she is a woman who has contributed immensely to nation building especially on issues that affect women and children. Also, at the regional and continental levels, she has been a voice to the voiceless. “We, therefore, call on her to use her present position to focus more on the development of rural women who are more vulnerable in the present economic realities, and we are ready to support her in the implementation of programmes and policies gear towards the development of women and children in the country.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fuel price hike: NLC, TUC stage walk out from meeting with FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Labour union representatives late on Sunday staged a walk-out from a meeting with the Federal Government, barely five minutes after it started. According to the President of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Quadri Olaleye, on the meeting’s agenda were the issues surrounding the hike in the price of fuel and electricity tariffs. In his […]
News

Nigeria’s facing many problems, we are worried – British High Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Catriona Laing, British High Commissioner to Nigeria, has expressed worry over the deteriorating security situation in the country. Speaking with journalists on the sidelines of a reception held to welcome home the 2019/2020 UK Chevening scholarship beneficiaries, Laing said the UK government is keen on helping Nigeria win its fight against insecurity. She said […]
News

Don decries Nigeria’s crisis, proffers solution

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Worried by Nigeria’s unending challenges, including political, economic and social crises, a university professor has sought greater understanding and unity among the various ethnic groups in the country with a view to enhancing national development. The university don, while aligning with some scholars who believed the nation’s plural set up as one of its banes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica