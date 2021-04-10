NCWD: Group tasks new DG on vulnerable women

A group of African women has called on the newly appointed Director General of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, to give priority attention to the plight of the vulnerable women in Nigeria. A of the leader of the group, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said that holistic development of women in Nigeria requires a bottom-top approach, saying that rural women are more vulnerable.

Ahmadu, who is also the co-convener of African Women Conference, noted that the society has placed a lot of limitations that affects the interests of women, especially the less privileged ones in the rural areas. While she stated that the appointment of the new DG by President Muhammadu Buhari was well deserved even as she urged her to urgently reposition the centre through all- inclusive programmes.

A statement signed by Ahmadu for the group, she pledged the readiness to support any programme or policy that would contribute to nation building, especially in addressing challenges of women, children and education in the country. “We are very delighted over the appointment of Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, as the director general of National Centre for Women Development by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is a well deserved appointment. “Going by her pedigree as a lawmaker and astute politician, she is a woman who has contributed immensely to nation building especially on issues that affect women and children. Also, at the regional and continental levels, she has been a voice to the voiceless. “We, therefore, call on her to use her present position to focus more on the development of rural women who are more vulnerable in the present economic realities, and we are ready to support her in the implementation of programmes and policies gear towards the development of women and children in the country.”

