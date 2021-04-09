NCWD: Group tasks new DG on vulnerable women

News

Caleb Onwe, Abuja

A group of African women on Friday called on the  newly appointed Director General of National Centre for Women Development (NCWD),  Dr. Asabe Vilita Bashir, to give priority attention to addressing the plight of vulnerable women in Nigeria.
One of the leaders of the group, Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, said that holistic development of women in  Nigeria requires “a bottom top approach”, saying  that rural women are more vulnerable.
Ahmadu, who is also the Co-convener of African Women Conference, noted that the society has placed a lot of limitations that affect the interest of women, especially the less privileged ones at rural areas.
While she stated that the  appointment of the new Director General by President Muhammadu Buhari was well deserved, she urged her to urgently reposition the Centre with all-inclusive programme.
A statement signed by Ahmadu on behalf of the group, pledged the  readiness to support any programme or policy that would contribute to nation building especially addressing challenges of women, children and education in the country.

