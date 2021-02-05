NCX: Evaluating CBN’s value addition to agric sector

Following Federal Government’s move to halt the privatisation of Nigeria’s premier commodity exchange – Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) – and saddling the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) with the responsibility of the exchange’s turnaround to enable it play the role of catalysing agricultural production in Nigeria’s agric value chain, stakeholders have emphasised that the N50 billion injection by the apex bank will close food production gaps in the country. Taiwo Hassan reports

Indeed, functional storage facility inputs have been one of the biggest challenges facing Nigerian farmers and the country in general in a bid to actualise sustainable food sufficiency in Nigeria. In fact, most Nigerian farmers lack the basic farm strategy that will enable them increase productivity, production and improve processing and marketing of targeted value chains, which are expected to foster job creation.

Sadly, to quantify and evaluate the amount of huge post-harvest losses by Nigerian farmers to failures of storage facilitaties would be an understatement, especially as it affects the country’s gross domestic product.

However, with the commencement and take-off of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement on January 1, this year, the need to reposition by tackling key constraints, which hinder the development of the value chains, and prevent greater inclusion of small and medium scale farmers in agribusiness supply chains is precinct and apt to ensure that most agricultural products are adequately mopped up during harvesting for market linkage access to make sure Nigerian farmers reap returns on investment.

Commodity Exchange

However, in order to change the paradigm and to ensure that the country’s premier commodity exchange – Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), meets its expectations following AfCFTA take-off, President Muhammadu Buhari has saddled the Central Bank of Nigeria with the responsibility of the exchange’s turnaround. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, while giving government’s clue on the exchange’s privatisation pursuit, in Abuja, said that the apex bank owned 59.7 per cent majority shareholding in NCX, and that the bank is primed to commit at least N50 billion through InfraCo structure to enable it implement far reaching measures. Emefiele, who had earlier hinted of policy direction on NCX at a monetary forum organised by the apex bank, declared that the apex bank secured president’s directive to assume control of the commodity exchange for restructuring and repositioning. Following the presidential directive, Emefiele inaugurated a steering committee comprising strategic stakeholders of NCX. They include the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), under the Infraco structure. They are expected to develop and implement a strategic repositioning plan for the NCX to make the exchange an efficient world class commodity body. Emefiele told the steering committee that “as you all are aware, the Federal Government, along with the CBN, has implemented several intervention schemes in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, aimed at boosting employment generation and wealth creation, reducing our dependence on imported food items, conserving our foreign exchange earnings and spurring economic growth. “These interventions in the agricultural sector, particularly the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and Commodity Development Initiative (CDI), sought to strengthen key agricultural commodities’ value chains, enable improved productivity in the agricultural sector, and increase sourcing of inputs locally by stakeholders in the manufacturing sector. These programmes have also helped to improve our self-sufficiency in the production of key staple items, which is in line with the government’s food security objectives.”

Commodity Exchange on AfCFTA

Speaking on the AfCFTA takeoff and role of Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX), recently, the Managing Director of Nigeria Commodity Exchange, Mrs. Zaheera Baba- Ari, disclosed that the country’s commodity exchange established 20 licensed delivery warehouses for agro-commodities storage as part of the process to positioned NCX to facilitate efficient export of commodities. The NCX managing director noted that AfCFTA was an important and strategic platform that would serve to enhance the economies of African countries. “The establishment of the continental trade bloc will be beneficial to African countries if properly managed,’’ she said. Baba-Ari said that in view of the expected adverse effects of COVID- 19 on the world, AfCFTA would boost intra-African trade and mitigate rapid decline in the GDP of African countries. She said the exchange had established a network of 20 licensed delivery warehouses across major production areas in the six geopolitical zones of the country for efficient receipt and storage of agro-commodities to be traded on the exchange. The warehouses, located in Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Nassarawa, Benue, Bauchi, Sokoto, Plateau, Ebonyi, Ekiti and Kogi, have combined capacity to store 50 trillion tonnes of goods. Baba-Ari added that other warehouses located in Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba, Jigawa, Edo, Cross River and Ondo States would be ready within the year.

Laboratory equipment

The managing director also told newsmen that the exchange had established fully equipped quality assurance laboratories in each of the delivery warehouses. She said the laboratories were for the purpose of testing the quality of commodities such as paddy rice, cocoa, sesame seed, soya beans, maize, sorghum and cashew nuts that would be traded on the exchange. “The NCX has acquired robust Trading Application System for seamless buying and selling of commodity to ensure market integrity, price transparency and the facilitation of cross border trades. “It has also acquired a warehouse management system that assures efficient management of warehouse inventories. “We have perfected memorandum of understanding with relevant foreign and Nigerian Commodity Associations like the Ethiopia Commodity Exchange and the Export Merchants Association of Sudan to trade in selected agro-commodities,’’ she said.

Stakeholders’ inputs

Now that the CBN has got approval to inject N50 billion into the exchange to mop up produce from farmers and aggregators and sell through an application like the normal stock exchange, Nigerian agric stakeholders have described it as a welcome development as it is meant to stimulate market access to farmers at standardised prices, ensure market stimulate more production, gap closing for manufacturers/processors in between production and off seasons; employment potential and food security. T hey emphasised that the CBN fund intervention and technical involvement was a new dawn for local farmers, aggregators and agribusiness men and women. Speaking with New Telegraph, the Chairman, Lagos chapter of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Dr. Femi Oke, said that local farmers were happy with the CBN’s involvement to turnaround at the exchange because of the value additions to the growth and development of agriculture in the country. He said: “Injection of N50 billion into commodity exchange is a welcome development in advancing commodities from farmers. Fund intervention from CBN has helped farmers a lot to improve their produce and technical support. As regards AFCTA, it has played a significant role because of trade relationship. “CBN fund storage facilities can easily be solved by moping of crops harvesting and minimize post-harvest loss in the country. While, Nigeria will soon close production gaps in this regards along the line with the CBN’s involvement in turning around Nigeria Commodity Exchange.” Hajia Halima Njobdi, Women Leader, AFAN and Director-General and National Coordinator, LUGAVO (Let us give agriculture a voice), explained that the apex bank’s N50 billion injection would hopefully bring about supporting farmers’ productivity and their linkage to the market, facilitating farmers and small and medium businesses’ clustering and connection to infrastructure network and business services, providing technical assistance and institutional support to beneficiaries, federal and state governments in value chain development. She added that the objective of CBN coming to the aid of the exchange was to enhance small and medium scale farmers and improve value addition along priority value chains in the country. In his assertion, the Deputy Chairman, AFAN, Lagos Chapter, and also Chairman, RiFAN Lagos Chapter, Shakin Agbayewa, said the apex bank’s involvement in the country’s commodity exchange was a good development for Nigerian farmers as it would boost food production and reduce wastage. He explained that the association had been very grateful to the CBN for changing the way Nigerian agriculture is, affirming that the decision to inject N50 billion would go a long way in turning around Nigerian farmers fortunes in the country. According to him, the main produce for the exchange include rice paddies, maize, cocoa, beans, groundnuts, cashew nuts, sesame seeds, soya beans and sorghum. Agbayewa said that the ban on foreign rice was the best ever decision taken by the present government following approval for local rice development. According to him, “if the N50 billion is properly channeled, it will encourage the smallholder farmers to stay on the farms. They will feel the sense of belonging as their operation is recognised as important to help them channel their harvest to the market for sales and distribution.”

Last line

However, the stakeholders’ positions are notwithstanding the gains that have been achieved in the system, there are still significant challenges within the Nigerian agricultural commodities value chain that would need to be addressed, in order to accelerate investment and productivity in the country’s agric sector.

