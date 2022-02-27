News

ND Western/MoC Athletics trials set for March 4th in Benin

Nigeria’s foremost Sports Media and Management company, Making of Champions (MoC) is set to hold its first major talent search since 2018, with the ND Western/ MoC Trials billed to take centre stage on Friday, March 4th, at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Edo State.

Indigenous Nigerian oil and gas company ND Western, having partnered with MoC since 2017 by awarding Student-Athlete scholarships to athletes of MoC Track Club, has decided to expand the scope of their partnership by sponsoring MoC’s latest quest to discover and develop Nigeria’s new generation of talents through the Athletics Trials.

ND Western’s Corporate Communications Executive, Sayo Jimi- Oluseye said: “As Title Sponsor and Partner for the MOC Athletics Trials, we are really excited to be part of this initiative that would help discover and develop the next athletic champions of Nigeria.

 

The Trials is also a great opportunity to identify young talents from our host communities trying to find a balance between their education and sporting interests.

 

