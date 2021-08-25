NDA attack, an indictment on Buhari’s government –YLF

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (YLF) has described the bandits’ attack and killings at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) as a serious indictment on the Buhari administration.

In a release signed by the group’s coordinator, Barr. Olufemi Ogunjimi, and distributed to journalists yesterday, the group asked: “if NDA, a bastion of the nation’s security, could be attacked easily, who then is safe?”

“If bandits, kidnappers and hoodlums can just stroll in and attack the Nigerian Defence Academy, then it means one day, Nigerians can wake up to hear the news of hoodlums taking over government houses in states or even in Abuja”, the YLF warned.

“This is a bad omen for Nigeria as nobody is safe again. Tackling insecurity was one of the attractive points on Buhari’s manifesto when they were campaigning for our votes. It was one of the reasons Nigerians voted Buhari in. But it is sad that this government just went to sleep after winning election, allowing kidnappers, bandits and terrorists to kill, maim, kidnap and extort Nigerians

“Nigeria is fast turning to a failed state if a government foremost security institution like the NDA could be attacked, and by now, the hoodlums are still walking free. We still wonder how the NDA, built on a mountain top which should serve as a security mechanism against such an attack could be attacked easily. So, why can’t the many check points leading to the Academy detect these killers? Could it be an inside job? Why can’t the NDA and military personnel repel these enemies of the state with the sophisticated weapons at their disposal? There are many questions begging for answers”, the group said.

YLF asked President Buhari to wake up and declare a state of emergency on the security sector before it is too late.

It will be recalled that on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, bandits, by 1 a.m., invaded the Afaka Barracks of the Nigerian Defence Academy in Kaduna, killing a naval officer and kidnapping two army majors. One of the abducted officers, Major Dalung was later found dead.

