NDA Attack: When enough is enough!

This is one article I never wanted to write because it concerned our military. I have tremendous respect for our Armed Forces and I appreciate the sacrifice they make to keep the country safe. I have friends and relatives in the military.

I have lost some of them in this never-ending war in the North and general insecurity across the country. I am never happy to see our military vanquished especially by some rag tag bandits.

My heart goes to these fallen heroes and to their respective families who must be comforted in these moments of their grief. When I first read on the Social Media that bandits invaded the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) where they operated without hindrance and in the process killed two senior officers identified Lieutenant Commodore Wullah and Lieutenant Okoronkwo.

They took away Major Datung. Sadly, the body of the late Major was later found. They murdered him and still had the nerve to contact the Academy to demand for a ransom payment of N200 million. I think we have had enough of this inside trading with bandits.

Enough is enough. I must admit that I initially dismissed the story as fake because I couldn’t figure out what gave bandits the nerve and audacity to infiltrate the Defence Academy and successfully execute a terrorist act with precision and not even one of the attackers was arrested or killed.

I was still in this state of denial when eventually the spokesperson of the Academy, Bahir Muhd Jaajira issued a statement confirming the incident. He said: “The security architecture of NDA was compromised by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy.

During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.” He added that: “The Academy in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescuing the abducted personnel.”

The increase in general insecurity in the country and now the invasion of our National Defence Academy continues the unravelling of the APC-led administration in Nigeria as the most incompetent administration in history. The NDA debacle is an event that would never be forgotten.

This is an event worse than the Chibok moment because the terrorists successfully attacked the heart of our military as an institution. When history looks back at this moment, it’s going to be a big deal for decades.

It’s going to be recorded and covered as one of the worst moments of the Buhari presidency and one of our worst catastrophes in our war against terror for the following reasons: The failure of this administration to anticipate what they should have known.

Even a child should have known what the red lights were flashing the whole time was that Kaduna is under siege and that security men and their facilities were potential targets of obvious attacks and as such ought to have been on heightened alert.

Sometime before now and in this column, I had written that terrorists and terrorists’ sympathizers have infiltrated all sections of our government including the presidency, the National Assembly and the Judiciary.

Terrorists have confessed to being sponsored by top politicians and government officials. The intelligence community knows this and yet has done nothing and now this. I have questioned the process of recruitment into our armed forces.

They dominate the armed forces with people from a particular section of the country means there will be no proper scrutiny of the intakes and that we are no longer building a National Army but a tribal and sectional Army.

When we open our borders for every Fulani from Mali to Central African Republic, Sudan and Niger to surge into Nigeria as citizens and are issued with Nigerian National Identity Cards, it means the country is gone. It means Nigeria is being handed over to foreign elements.

These new elements are not like us. They should be sent away because they are destroying our country.

The ease by which the security architecture of our Defence Academy was compromised is an indication that we are either careless or that we have insider active collaborators or both. It’s rather shameful that the bandits operated freely and killed our officers and fled without any resistance.

It means we have an army that has lost the will to fight. It means that our enemies are no longer afraid of us. What happened to training and courage? What happened to all our investment on equipment?

Even if all our Army does is to frolic, they shouldn’t put us into this kind of embarrassment. If the army cannot defend their barracks, if they cannot protect their wives and daughters from being raped and assaulted right inside their barracks it means they cannot defend the nation. It’s a shame Nigeria is collapsing right before our eyes.

It’s a shame we don’t have security anymore and a bigger shame that no single place in Nigeria is safe and sacred anymore. Everything in Nigeria is broken. Even our military has become politicised between APC and PDP and division between Muslims and Christians.

President Buhari, our decorated General has been conquered and defeated by a rag tag army of bandits. I am saddened by the record of this diabolical government.

I am ashamed to admit the events happening in Nigeria to my foreign friends but I am not surprised because this is the price and consequence of nepotism, incompetent and weak leadership. I imagine if I was the President and the invasion of our Defence Academy happened under my watch, what would I do?

I will be addressing the nation. I will send a clear message to the bandits and all those operating outside the boundaries of law; I will tell them in unmistaken terms that enough is enough! I will order them to surrender or be completely wiped out.

I will demand that they submit their guns or be killed. I will order the military to put down anyone with military grade weapons. I will give the Service Chiefs a marching order to destroy all terrorists and terrorist enclaves. I will send our soldiers to the caves, the hills, the forests to wherever the terrorists may be, smoke them out and put them down and without mercy.

Because the security system has failed; while I will not ask the president to fire himself, I will expect him to fire a wide range of officers ranging from the Defence Minister, NSA to the commandant of the academy.

The National Assembly if they care about the country should jettison politics and probe into the issue to unravel the truth. I will send a clear message to all terrorists that no ransom will be paid for any abduction and that anyone involved in abduction and insurgency will be summarily killed.

I will ensure every one of my words are met with profound actions. I will expel all foreign NGOs acting as spies for terrorists in the region.

I will immediately declare a state of emergency in Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara, Kebi and other affected areas to allow swift military operations. Unfortunately, I am not the President; I am only a political writer.

But knowing this president he will be expecting these terrorists to suddenly repent and be of good behaviour. But having tasted blood, they will not stop the bloodletting.

Knowing this president, he will be pleading with them to stop killing us. He will trust them with our safety and security. Knowing this government, a negotiation with the terrorist is already going on and the CBN Governor will be ordered to open the vault to pay out ransom money to the terrorists in any currency of their choice. We have many examples of how our own government has enabled these criminals and this insider trading must stop.

You don’t placate blood thirsty terrorists; you put them down because if you pay a dime, they will ask for a pound. Their greed is elastic and insatiable. You cannot end their activities with platitudes.

That’s not the language they understand. Knowing this government, the terrorists will be taking selfies with some top government executives and clerics. Knowing this government, some of the terrorists will sooner than later be recruited into our military and police force so long as it serves some sinister agenda.

If this government is not ashamed of what is going on, let me say to them that we the people on their behalf are ashamed of them. We are infuriated by what is going on and all we want from this regime is not even a new Nigeria anymore as that will be a tall order but to return us to where they met us in 2015.

If they could do this, we shall be eternally grateful because right now the country is gone.

