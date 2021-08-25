News

NDA: Commandant should resign, says Buba Galadima

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Former National Secretary of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and political critic, Mr. Buba Galadima, has called for the resignation of the Commandant of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Manu Yusuf.

Buba, who reacted the attack on the NDA by bandits on Tuesday, said it was National embarrassment that should led to the resignation of the commandant. According to him, with the attack on NDA, Nigerians should start thinking of securing the military and not the other way round. He quipped that he would have resigned was he the NDA Commandant.

Reacting to the attack that two officers were killed and others kidnapped, he said, “It is a National embarrassment. He said: “I am not even talking about the loss of lives, it is a National embarrassmentbecauseof bandits, rag-tag army can go to our very foundation of security inthiscountryandattackthe premier foundation of our security architecture, NDA, established 1960 and kill and kidnap serving officers and demanding for ransom.”

