NDA conducts exercise ‘Camp Highland’ for Regular, Short Service cadets

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has commenced exercise “Camp Highland” for its cadets of the 67th Regular Course and Short Service Course 46th.

The exercise, holding at the Leadership Centre, Shere Hills, Jos, has 630 cadets from the NDA as partcipants.

Decelaring the exercise open on Tuesday, Maj.-Gen Jamil Sarham, the Commandant of the Academy, said the exercise would last for three weeks

Sarham explained that the exercise was aimed at ascertaining the level of preparedness of cadets, as they will soon be commissioned into the Nigerian Armed Forces.

“The aim of this exercise is to ascertain the level of preparation of the final year students of the NDA who are getting ready to be commissioned into the armed forces.

“It is to ascertain their military competencies, leadership command and control.

“It also an avenue to test their ability to work as a team at all times,” he said.

The commandant added that the exercise would enable the cadets to be agile, adding that it would also strengthen their decision making capabilities in tough times.

