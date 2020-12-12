Nda-Isaiah: Buhari mourns, describes him as ”a friend and ally”

*Governor Sani Bello expresses shock

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock over the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, describing him as “a friend and ally.”

The president, in a condolence message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Saturday condoled with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased.

“The country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.

“He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean,” Buhari said of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Nda-Isaiah attended the Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria (NPAN) meeting held in Lagos on Tuesday where Daily Trust publisher, Kabir Yusuf, emerged new president of the association.

The deceased was alongside publisher of The Pilot, Prince Dannis Sami and Ray Ekpu, a past president of the association nominated without opposition as ex-officios of the NPAN.

NAN gathered that Nda-Isaiah, aged 58, died late Friday night after a brief illness.

Meanwhile, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello and Chairman North-central Governors Forum has received with rude shock the news of the demise of Sam Nda Isaiah.

The governor in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary Mary Noel-Berje said “an iroko tree in the pen Profession has fallen and Niger State has once again loss a passionate and dedicated citizen”.

Governor Sani Bello described the deceased as an exceptional media mogul who demonstrated courage in his write ups adding that he was also a successful entrepreneur and politician who will be greatly missed.

The governor who prayed God to have mercy on late Sam and rest his soul also prayed for God’s comfort on the All Progressives Congress APC, People of Niger State, the Media industry, family and close associates of late Sam Nda Isaiah.

Born in Minna, Niger State Capital on May 1, 1962, late Sam was a passionate newspaperman and pundit, his column, “Last Word” with a footnote, “Earshot”, was a must read. He started the column as special writer and editorial board member of Daily Trust, before he founded LEADERSHIP Newspaper.

He serve as a committee member in the Kano State government to revive The Triumph Newspapers owned by the Kano State government.

The deceased was also a pharmacist and serial entrepreneur with a portfolio of thriving businesses.

He was the Kakakin Nupe, a traditional title in the Nupe Kingdom.

