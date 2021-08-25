NDA: Kidnapped Major reported dead

There were reports late on Tuesday that an officer kidnapped by bandits who invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna, Kaduna State, identified as Major Stephen Datong, had been killed.

According to reports Major Datong was found dead on Tuesday hours after his kidnap.

The bandits had in the early hours of Tuesday broken into the NDA after breaching security.

They shot dead two officers at the training school for aspiring Officers of the country’s three services: Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Navy.

The officers killed included Lieutenant Commander Wulah and Flight Lieutenant Okoronkwo.

The NDA confirmed the attack on the Academy and the death of the initial two officers hours after the attack.

The Academy was yet to react to the reported death of Major Datong.

One of the photographs circulating in the social media showed the officer with his pregnant wife.

Datong, who was from Pankshin in Plateau State, was born January 4, 1978.

Like this: Like Loading...