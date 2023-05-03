NDCC Calls On Nembe People To Protect Unity, Sovereignty Of Nembe-Se

The Nembe Divisional Council of Chiefs (NDCC) of Bayelsa State has called on all from Nembe extraction to protect the Unity and Sovereignty of the Nembe-Se in spite of some obvious differences.

The Regent, Chief Timipre Saka-Yabi in his welcome address during a meeting of the Council urged the NDDC members to maintain Justice, Equity, Fairness, Love and Prosperity in all doings.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting held at Egweama Kingdom and signed by Chief Nimi Barigha-Amange, Chairman, Theo S. Kimoerigha-Onu, Secretary and Chief Nengi James-Eriwaria, OON, PRO/Publicity

and made available to journalists on Wednesday, the group advocated for peaceful negotiation rather than violence.

The Council also advised the people to shun perceived tension/violence and to implore every means to consider unending compassion for the citizenry.

The Primary Chiefs Council of all Nembe extraction within the Nembe-Se in Nembe and Brass Local Government the communique read is made up of nine (9) federating units, attended by 117 registered War Canoe Chiefs and meet thrice a year.

The Communique read” Council thankes the host council, the Egweama Kingdom of Chiefs Council for their confidence courage and strength at this moment of discouragement and fear of naira crunch in the Nation.

“Council resolves to remind all from Nembe extraction to Protect the Unity and Sovereignty of the Nembe-Se in spite of our obvious differences.

“Council advocate for peaceful negotiation to shun perceived tension/violence to implore every means to consider unending compassion for our citizenry.

“Council condemns strongly the use of offensive and provocative words in these highly politicized times.

“We must rededicate ourselves to preserve the unity rather than having deep and bitter anger against one another.

“Council condemns the indiscriminate felling of the mangrove tree the (angala) which had caused considerable ecological damage to our Environment.

“Council also condemns the incessant picking of the periwinkles that God Almighty have endowed us with for sustenance and well-being for the Nembe speaking people.

“They are being bagged and shipped out daily. They are warned to desist forthwith. The Communique read.