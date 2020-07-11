NDDC: Akpabio asks NASS to check abuses in budgets

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday advised the National Assembly to look into the issue of what he considered as abuse of the budgeting procedures of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Akpabio gave this advice at the last lap of the investigative public hearing by the Senate ad hoc Committee on the alleged N40 billion financial recklessness by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC, between January and March this year.

This was as the immediate past Managing Director of the NDDC, Mrs. Joy Yimebe Nunieh, said out of the entire N81 billion spent by the commission between October 29, 2019 and May 31, 2020, only N8 billion was spent by IMC under her leadership between October 29, 2019 and February 28, 2020. However, the incumbent Managing Director of the commission, Prof. Keme Pondei, had threatened to resign if allegations of corruptions levelled against his team of IMC, were not proven. While making his submissions at the open hearing at the Senate wing of the National Assembly, Akpabio noted that instances abound where money budgeted had been drastically and illegally reduced by some members of the National Assembly against the originally approved funds.

He pointed out that the Niger Delta region could only make meaningful progress and attain maximum benefit if the National Assembly re-jigged the way the budgets for the Commission were handled. He said: “The reason why you hear so much hues and cries about the NDDC is because of President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for a Forensic Audit.” He disclosed that in a particular instance, N10 billion was put in the budget but some people just went into one hotel in Abuja and reduced it to N100 million, lamenting that the figure failed to achieve any result. In his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi (APC, Ekiti North), declared that the essence of the investigation was to ensure that the common wealth of Niger Delta worked for the people of the Niger Delta.

