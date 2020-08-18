News

NDDC: APC Chieftain demands resignation of Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Hon.Sunday Frank-Oputu on Tuesday called for the resignation of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan over the alleged indictment of some National Assembly members on the list of failed contractors released by the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Frank-Oputu said the call for the resignation of the duo of Gbajabiamila and Lawan was over their alleged failure to stop the disgraceful conduct of members of the National Assembly over the brouhaha over N40billion probe of the Commission and the attempts to frustrate the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammad Buhari.
Sunday Frank-Oputu, who made the call on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, said the National Assembly leadership should hide their faces in shame and tow the line of advance countries by tendering their resignation letters over the indictment of their members and a disgraceful shame faced position over the controversial probe.
According to Frank-Oputu: “To tell you the truth, I am ashamed. I am ashamed because of what the National Assembly is doing, you see for me if we are looking at a politics that is been played around the globe, Lawan would have resigned. Gbajabiamila would have resigned.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

$500m Chinese loan: Reps summon Amaechi, Ahmed, Pantami over railway contracts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has invited the minister of transportation, Hon. Rotimi Ameachi,  his communication and finance counterparts, Dr. Ali Isa Pantani and Mrs. Zainab Ahmed to provide answers on a $500million loan to be sourced from the Export-Import Bank of China for railway lines in the country. They are also to provide details on the […]
News

Re-open Funso Williams’ murder case, Bode George tells Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of a pan-Lagos indigenes association, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, Chief Olabode George, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to re-open the investigation of the brutal murder of Engineer Funsho Williams in 2006.   In a statement he personally signed and made available to […]
News

Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police –NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, to the Police, for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to the NAF, Arotile died on 14 July, at about 4.30pm, “after a KIA Serento […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: