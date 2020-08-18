NDDC: APC Chieftain demands resignation of Lawan, Gbajabiamila, others

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State, Hon.Sunday Frank-Oputu on Tuesday called for the resignation of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan over the alleged indictment of some National Assembly members on the list of failed contractors released by the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Frank-Oputu said the call for the resignation of the duo of Gbajabiamila and Lawan was over their alleged failure to stop the disgraceful conduct of members of the National Assembly over the brouhaha over N40billion probe of the Commission and the attempts to frustrate the forensic audit ordered by President Muhammad Buhari.

Sunday Frank-Oputu, who made the call on Tuesday in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, said the National Assembly leadership should hide their faces in shame and tow the line of advance countries by tendering their resignation letters over the indictment of their members and a disgraceful shame faced position over the controversial probe.

According to Frank-Oputu: “To tell you the truth, I am ashamed. I am ashamed because of what the National Assembly is doing, you see for me if we are looking at a politics that is been played around the globe, Lawan would have resigned. Gbajabiamila would have resigned.”

Like this: Like Loading...