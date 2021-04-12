NDDC: APC chieftains commend Akwa for performance

A cross section of members of APC in Akwa Ibom State have commended the Interim Administrator/Chief Executive of NDDC, Mr Efiong Akwa for his high quality of leadership at the Commission.

Speaking at a Stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo Monday, they noted that Akwa’s determination to reposition the agency for the benefit of the people of the region was noticeable and commendable.

Mr Umana Okon Umana, the Managing Director of Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority said he was particularly impressed with the Interim Administrator for paying outstanding debts to the contractors of the Commission.

“From feedbacks and reports I’m getting, I must commend Mr Akwa for redeeming those debts owed some contractors, many of them from Akwa Ibom people,” Umana said, noting that such payments help to reflate the economy of the state and the zone.

Umana also commended President Buhari for appointing Akwa as the Interim Administrator.

The National Secretary of APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe advised Akwa to continue to engage more with the leadership of the party.

Like this: Like Loading...