NDDC: APC chieftains commend Akwa’s leadership virtues

A cross section of members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State have commended the Interim Administrator/ Chief Executive of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Efiong Akwa, for his high quality of leadership at the Commission. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting in Uyo yesterday, they noted that Akwa’s determination to reposition the agency for the benefit of the people of the region was noticeable and commendable. Mr. Umana Okon Umana, the Managing Director of Oil & Gas Free Zones Authority, said he was particularly impressed with the Interim Administrator for paying outstanding debts to the contractors of the Commission.

“From feedbacks and reports I’m getting, I must commend Mr Akwa for redeeming those debts owed some contractors, many of them from Akwa Ibom people”, Umana said, noting that such payments help to reflate the economy of the state and the zone. Umana also commended President Buhari for appointing Akwa as the Interim Administrator.

He said: “When I heard the news of his appointment as the Interim Administrator, I was very happy because Akwa is our own. He’s our son”. The National Secretary of APC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, advised Akwa to continue to engage more with the leadership of the Party. In his brief remarks, the Interim Administrator said the commission had completed a lot of projects in the region – more than it is given credit for. He promised to complete some abandoned NDDC projects in the state like a hostel building at the University of Uyo and the NDDC State Office.

Other party leaders who spoke also congratulated Akwa for a job well done since his appointment three months ago. In his speech, Akwa said he attended the meeting as part of his engagements with stakeholders in the region and pledged to make Akwa Ibom proud as the chief executive of the agency. He thanked Akwa Ibom people for their support since his appointment.

