NDDC appointments: Court strikes out suit against Buhari

The Federal High Court in Abuja Thursday struck out a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari challenging an alleged lop-sidedness in the appointments into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The suit, instituted by an Abuja-based businesswoman and NDDC stakeholder, Chief Mrs Rita Lori Ogbebor, was struck out by the Court on the grounds that the plaintiff has no legal rights to have instituted the case.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgment held that section 2 of the NDDC Act 2000 was so specific that any legal action on any infraction in matters relating to NDDC can only be instituted by corporate persons and not individuals like the plaintiff.

The Judge held that the law was clear that the power to file any case to challenge infractions in the NDDC cannot be delegated by proxy to anybody.

Mrs Ogbebor, who claimed to be a stakeholder from Itsekiri extraction, had dragged President Buhari, NDDC, the Senate, Dr Pius Odubu, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) before the court in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1069/2019.

The woman activist prayed the court to invoke Sections 4 and 12 of the NDDC Act to order President Buhari to appoint indigenes of oil-producing areas of Delta State as Chairman in specific compliance with section 4.

