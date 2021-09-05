News

NDDC audit: Prosecute indicted contractors, NDMD tells Buhari

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa Comment(0)

A group known as  the Niger Delta Movement for Development (NDMD) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure full implementation of the forensic audit report carried out on the Niger Deltq Development Commission (NDDC) and  to ensure the naming and prosecution of contractors and politicians indicted in the audit.

 

In a statement  on Sunday, Victor Mathew, commended President Buhari and the Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio for concluding the forensic audit, adding that nobody named in the report to have in way or the other contributed in the underdevelopment of the Niger Delta by diverting monies meant for projects for personal use should be spared by the Presidency.

 

The statement read in part: “All of them must be prosecuted no matter their tribes even if they are from the Ijaw extraction. They must pay for impoverishing our region. We are asking the President to publish the names of these individuals and contractors involved in looting our commonwealth.”

 

The group, however, flayed the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide for what it described as unwarranted and irresponsible attacks on Senator Akpabio, over the forensic audit report describing  it as thorough and far-reaching.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

