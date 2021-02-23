Sports

NDDC bankrolls Niger Delta Peace Cup

There’s excitement in the Niger Delta region as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has agreed to partner the Grassroots Sports Federation (GRASOF) to organise the maiden U-17 Niger Delta Peace Cup 2021.

 

According to the tournament coordinator, John Ekpenyong, the catch them young programme, which will have all the states in the region-Edo, Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross Rivers, Bayelsa and Rivers- is scheduled to start on March 15 and run through March 28. Ekpenyong added that the competition is another effort in preventing youth restiveness in the region while harnessing the sporting potentials of the youth.

 

The coordinator added that already a 25-man Local Organising Committee has been set up with Offiong Ephraim as chairman of the technical committee.

 

Other members of the LOC are Harrison Iyoma, Prince Christopher Ekerendu, Akinshola Akamibobola, Ada Gwegwe, Kufre Inima, Engr Usengs Eradiri, Augustine Eguaevon, Etim Esin, Emma Jemegah, Emanuel Akpan, Maurice Silas, Engr Kingsley, Ben Emeka, Maxi Felix Ukpabi, Alhaji Amed Tanko, Bar Chris Essien, Abdullaq Uthman, Mrs(Dr) Jane Efiong, Joseph Akwa, Hon Imoh Attah, Bob Osim and Pastor Iboro Udom.

