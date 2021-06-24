NDDC begins recovery of Aba, Azumini, Opobo River transport route

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced the desilting, clearing and dredging of the Aba River as part of efforts to recover the abandoned waterways linking Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers State. The project, which began from Okpu-Umuobo in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State would cut across all the creeks around Ogbor in Obingwa LGA to Azumini in Ukwa East LGA and Igwenga (Opobo/Ikot-Abasi) in Rivers and Akwa-Ibom State. The river, which is a tributary of the Imo River runs through the Ngwa heartland into Azumini, Opobo/Ikot-Abasi (Igwenga) and formerly was serving as a means of transportation for the people of Ngwas, Ibibios, Anags and Opobo during the palm-oil booming era. Meanwhile, Mr. Chinyere Igbokwe, the Project Manager for Bokans Engineering Construction Limited and the Eastern Volume Limited, the main investors in the project, said that the investors were ready to actualise the vision of NDDC for the abandoned water transport route.
