News

NDDC begins recovery of Aba, Azumini, Opobo River transport route

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has commenced the desilting, clearing and dredging of the Aba River as part of efforts to recover the abandoned waterways linking Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Rivers State. The project, which began from Okpu-Umuobo in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State would cut across all the creeks around Ogbor in Obingwa LGA to Azumini in Ukwa East LGA and Igwenga (Opobo/Ikot-Abasi) in Rivers and Akwa-Ibom State. The river, which is a tributary of the Imo River runs through the Ngwa heartland into Azumini, Opobo/Ikot-Abasi (Igwenga) and formerly was serving as a means of transportation for the people of Ngwas, Ibibios, Anags and Opobo during the palm-oil booming era. Meanwhile, Mr. Chinyere Igbokwe, the Project Manager for Bokans Engineering Construction Limited and the Eastern Volume Limited, the main investors in the project, said that the investors were ready to actualise the vision of NDDC for the abandoned water transport route.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Buhari summons emergency National Security meeting

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday summoned an emergency National Security meeting at the Presidential Villa. The meeting, which was held at the Conference Hall of the Office of the First Lady, had in attendance the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor […]
News

Wike to FG: Bring oil bunkerers to justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need to bring oil bunkerers to justice in view of the role they play in sabotaging the efforts of the state government to eliminate oil bunkering.   The governor disclosed this yesterday when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four visited him at the Government House, […]
News

Buhari’s govt awarding illegal contracts – Falana

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falan (SAN) has declared all the contracts awarded by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the last six years illegal. Falana, who spoke at the 24th Anti-corruption Situation Room (ACSR), organised by Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) in Abuja, said the contracts were in violation of the Public Procurement […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica