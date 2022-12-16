NDDC Board Appointment: Senate c’ttee shields Onochie from thorough scrutiny

The National Assembly’s Joint Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, yesterday, commenced the screening of nominees for the position of Chairman and members of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board. This was, however, as the Committee prevented President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on New Media, Lauretta Onochie, from Delta State, for appointment as Chairman of NDDC, from undergoing a thorough scrutiny.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 25 forwarded a letter to the Senate, seeking the confirmation of Onochie, from Delta State, for appointment as Chairman of the NDDC along with 14 other members. However, during the commencement of the exercise, the Acting Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bulus Amos (APC, Gombe South), did not allow the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Onochie to respond to the two questions posed to her by a member of the panel. Senator Amos told members of the joint committee that all issues surrounding Onochie’s nomination would be discussed at an executive session.

While making his opening remarks, the chairman said that the crowd which attended the event evidenced the importance of the NDDC to people from oil producing states. In her opening remarks, Onochie said that her vision as Chairman of NDDC would be to redefine the true meaning of empowerment for the youth of the region, saying that the proposed board under her chairmanship would work collaboratively as a team to deliver projects and empowerments to the people. In his contribution, Senator Seriake Dickson (PDP – Bayelsa West), asked the nominee to tell him her local government of origin and the community she hails from.

Seriake said: “I would like to know your local gov ernment in Delta State and your community and whether to the best of your knowledge the community you come from is an oil producing community or it has oil facilities located therein.”

However, Bulus intervened and asked Onochie not to answer the question at the open session, stressing that all issues concerning her nomination and other petitions against her would be discussed by the joint committee at an executive session after the screening exercise.

In his comments shortly after the chairman’s intervention, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC – Ekiti Central) said that there was need to clarify the position of the Senate at the time she was nominated for appointment as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and her present nomination as head of the NDDC. Similarly, Senator James Manager (PDP – Delta South), urged Nigerians to know that Onochie’s present nomination is an “isolated case.”

Manager said: “This is one nominee we rejected on the floor of the Senate. We rarely reject nominees from the President but this was done. Now this person is here again before the Senate. I want the public to know that this one is an isolated case. In an executive session we will discuss it.

We will look at the petitions.” On concerns whether Onochie was from an oil producing community in Delta state or not, the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who is a member of committee, said a precedent had been set when a nominee from a non-oil producing community was approved in the past. Kalu said: “We need to be more guided, we have appointed a chairman from our state (Abia) that was not from the local government where they produce oil, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, and nobody can tell us to reject this one.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...