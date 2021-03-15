NDDC board: Edo youths issue 72-hour ultimatum to Akpabio

Edo youths under the umbrella of Edo Restoration Movement at the weekend issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over what it tagged exclusion of Edo State from the NDDC board.

The group protesting at the state office of the commission in Benin City, carried placards with different inscriptions such as; “IMC is illegal in NDDC Act,” “We are giving Akpabio 72 hours to resign,” “Let Akpabio hands off the management of NDDC,” “NDDC stop marginalising Edo State,”

“Constitute NDDC Board now,” among others. Speaking during the protest, Secretary General, Edo Restoration Movement, Ben Bowei, said the youths were there to take over the NDDC office in Benin City, because of the marginalisation of the state by the NDDC.

He said such marginalisation must stop, emphasising that the interim NDDC board should be dissolved and a legally constituted board take over the management of the commission. “We are here to take over the NDDC office, because Edo State has been marginalised by NDDC and this must not be allowed to continue.

We are here to put a stop to this injustice, We are part of the Niger Delta. Edo State is the fifth oil producing state and the third largest producer of gas in Nigeria

