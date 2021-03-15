News Top Stories

NDDC board: Edo youths issue 72-hour ultimatum to Akpabio

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY Comment(0)

Edo youths under the umbrella of Edo Restoration Movement at the weekend issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over what it tagged exclusion of Edo State from the NDDC board.

 

The group protesting at the state office of the commission in Benin City, carried placards with different inscriptions such as; “IMC is illegal in NDDC Act,” “We are giving Akpabio 72 hours to resign,” “Let Akpabio hands off the management of NDDC,” “NDDC stop marginalising Edo State,”

 

“Constitute NDDC Board now,” among others. Speaking during the protest, Secretary General, Edo Restoration Movement, Ben Bowei, said the youths were there to take over the NDDC office in Benin City, because of the marginalisation of the state by the NDDC.

 

He said such marginalisation must stop, emphasising that the interim NDDC board should be dissolved and a legally constituted board take over the management of the commission. “We are here to take over the NDDC office, because Edo State has been marginalised by NDDC and this must not be allowed to continue.

 

We are here to put a stop to this injustice, We are part of the Niger Delta. Edo State is the fifth oil producing state and the third largest producer of gas in Nigeria

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Keeping fit can boost healthy brain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said moderate-tovigorous physical activity in middle age and beyond might help keep the brain healthy.   These are the findings of a new study published online in the journal ‘Neurology’. The brain also requires certain nutrients to stay healthy.   Omega-3 fatty acids, for example, help build and repair […]
News

Book on ‘Varsity Guard’ launched in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Dignitaries from Nigeria and in the Diaspora attended a book presentation, “Varsity Guard”, which was launched recently online. The book, authored by Mr. Shadrack Akinola, alias Pesinpapa, was written to guide students against making costly errors, especially when choosing a career, excelling in the university and thereafter. The launch attracted professionals such as doctors, professors, […]
News

WASSCE: Reps urge FG to reopen schools

Posted on Author Philip Nyam , Abuja

The House of Representatives yesterday urged the Federal Government to rescind its decision and halt the withdrawal of students from the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE). It also demanded that the government provide enabling environment for students to write their examination in accordance with NCDC guidelines.   The resolution followed the adoption of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica