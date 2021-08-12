NDDC Board job tears Delta APC apart

There was uneasy calm in the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday as the two warring factions of the party are at dagger drawn over job slots in the proposed reconstituted the board the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Facts have emerged that the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the party in the state, Prophet Jones Ode Erue, representing the faction of the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege and the Senator, representing Delta North, Chief Peter Nwaoboshi, have relocated to Abuja to secure his name on the board list.

But the faction of the Minister of State Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, the former Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Rt Hon Victor Ochei, now on the board of the Nigeria Maritime Safety Agency and (NIMASA) and the 2019 governorship candidate of the party, Chief Great Ogboru, have cried foul and projecting the immediate past Director of Projects in NDDC, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, for the position. A top party chieftain (names withheld) in Delta North axis of the state in Asaba yesterday said the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has latched on the division and is further fuelling the crisis.

He disclosed that the fight has assumed a dangerous dimension as Omo-Agege’s faction has vowed to get Ochei sacked at NIMASA to prune his wings and exposed the corrupt practices of Ojougboh at NDDC to whittle down his strength. The source lamented that factional leaders of the party at the national level are collectively financing the crisis for their personal interest ahead of 2023 presidential ambition. He said unless the Governor Mai Mala Buniled National Caretaker Committee harmonizes the warring factions, the party would be defeated in 2023 in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...