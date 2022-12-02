News

NDDC Board: Lawyer kicks against nomination of non-indigene

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

Human rights lawyer, Mr Myson Nejo, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to reject the nomination of non-indigenes of oil producing areas as the executive director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Also, the lawyer called for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, for allegedly violating the law setting up the agency.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, the lawyer accused the Minister of alleged gross misconduct for deliberately going against the NDDC Act. He, however, commended the President on his efforts at repositioning the commission through the institution of the forensic audit. In his letter, Nejo described as unethical the nomination of Charles Ogunmola as the executive director, projects, representing Ondo State on the Governing Board of the NDDC.

 

Our Reporters

