News

NDDC board: N’Delta elders kick over Apabio’s call for discussion

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

The Niger Delta Elders Forum (NDEF) has kicked against the move by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to bring together Niger Delta ethnic nationalities for a meeting, following growing agitations in the Niger Delta over Federal Government’s failure to reconstitute a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Akpabio had invited Niger Delta’s ethnic nationalities for discussions to avoid unrest in the region following threats by the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC and ex-militant leader, Chief GovernmentEkpemupoloaka Tompolo, who threatened to unleashmayhemif theNDDC board is not reconstituted. The Niger Delta Elders Forum, however, in a statement claimed that the planned meeting was a sham, stating that more than a year after Akpabio promised to conduct theforensicauditof theNDDC, he wants to hold a meeting with youth groups he created in a bid to avoid the reconstitution of the NDDC board.

The statement, signed by the group’s national president, Chief Tonye Ogbogbula, accused Akpabio of plotting to meet “fringe groups” to work for him, noting that such groups do not represent and cannot speak for the ethnic nationalities inthe NigerDelta. Part of the statement reads: “What Akpabio is doing is to call leaders of fringe groups, which are to all intents and purposesportfolioethnicnationality youthassociationsthatheapparently created and has been projectingtomeetandendorsehim and his actions so far.

“Accordingtothestatement from the minister, the invitation letter was sent to the president of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Council, one Terry Obieh, a portfolio association, which has been employedonseveraloccasions in the past 20 months to praise and endorse every action of Akpabio.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

JUST IN: Unijos shuts hostels after security threat by gunmen

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Management of the University of Jos, has directed the closure of all its students’ hostels over security threats to the school. Mr Abdullahi Abdullahi, Deputy Registrar, Information and Publications of the university disclosed this in a statement sent to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) early on Saturday in Jos, adding that the […]
News Top Stories

CBN: FG recorded N561.72bn fiscal deficit in May

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Federal Government recorded a fiscal deficit of N561.72 billion in May 2020 compared with the N488.24 billion recorded in the previous month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.   The apex bank disclosed this in its monthly economic report for the month of May 2020, released yesterday. According to the report, the […]
News

Ondo monarchs endorse Akeredolu’s re-election bid

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Ahead of 10th October, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, the state’s Traditional Council of Obas yesterday endorsed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for another term in office. Chairman of the Council, Olugbo of Ugbo, Obateru Fredrick Akinrutan, disclosed this during a meeting in Akure, Ondo State capital by the firstclass obas in the state. According to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica