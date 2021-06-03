NDDC board: N’Delta elders kick over Apabio’s call for discussion

The Niger Delta Elders Forum (NDEF) has kicked against the move by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to bring together Niger Delta ethnic nationalities for a meeting, following growing agitations in the Niger Delta over Federal Government’s failure to reconstitute a substantive board for the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Akpabio had invited Niger Delta’s ethnic nationalities for discussions to avoid unrest in the region following threats by the Ijaw Youth Council, IYC and ex-militant leader, Chief GovernmentEkpemupoloaka Tompolo, who threatened to unleashmayhemif theNDDC board is not reconstituted. The Niger Delta Elders Forum, however, in a statement claimed that the planned meeting was a sham, stating that more than a year after Akpabio promised to conduct theforensicauditof theNDDC, he wants to hold a meeting with youth groups he created in a bid to avoid the reconstitution of the NDDC board.

The statement, signed by the group’s national president, Chief Tonye Ogbogbula, accused Akpabio of plotting to meet “fringe groups” to work for him, noting that such groups do not represent and cannot speak for the ethnic nationalities inthe NigerDelta. Part of the statement reads: “What Akpabio is doing is to call leaders of fringe groups, which are to all intents and purposesportfolioethnicnationality youthassociationsthatheapparently created and has been projectingtomeetandendorsehim and his actions so far.

“Accordingtothestatement from the minister, the invitation letter was sent to the president of the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Council, one Terry Obieh, a portfolio association, which has been employedonseveraloccasions in the past 20 months to praise and endorse every action of Akpabio.”

