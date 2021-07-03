NDDC Board Tomopolo kicks over FG not meeting deadline

Ex-militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has faulted the failure of the Federal Government to constitute a substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, after he threatened to bring the Nigerian economy to its knees. Following the one week ultimatum Tompolo issued in June, the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, promised to constitute the board after a meeting with stakeholders in the region. In a statement he issued yesterday, he insisted that there was urgent need for the federal government to constitute the substantive board of the NDDC in order to avoid needless crisis in the region.

Part of the statement reads: “It could be recalled that I issued ultimatum to the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful on the issue of the NDDC board by constituting the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as an urgent matter of public importance and interest to avoid a breakdown of law and order in the region, sometime ago. “My ultimatum led to a consultative meeting between major stakeholders from the region and Senator Godswill Akpabio in Oporoza town, where a truce was reached, as the minister profusely pleaded that he should be allowed to start and fast-track the process of constituting the board within the month of June 2021.

“June 2021 has come to an end. The people of the region are yet to see any tangible move towards the constitution of the NDDC board by the Federal Government. The people are seriously agitated. There is palpable fear and tension in the region. “I wish to reiterate my earlier position that, the government should as a matter of urgency, constitute the substantive board of the NDDC to avoid unnecessary bickering and crisis in the region. Since I reluctantly accepted the outcome of the consultative meeting, I have done so much to keep peace in the region which some major stakeholders in the security circle are aware of.

“I have been in constant touch with my fellow agitators in the region to give peace a chance, knowing fully well that there cannot be any meaningful development in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony. “As it stands now, the one thing the government must do in this issue is to be courageous enough to constitute the NDDC board. Government must be sincere in handling developmental issues in the Niger Delta region as the people have suffered enough, being neglected for several decades.

“The truth of the matter is that there is so much bitterness in the land owing to the lackadaisical attitude of this government in handling matters of great importance to its citizens. “As for my follow agitators, please permit me to borrow the biblical words of Jesus Christ, which is we should be wise as a serpent and gentle as a dove to continue our agitation for a better living for our people.

