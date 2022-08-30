Metro & Crime

NDDC boss bags Gbaramatu Voice Public Administrator of Year Award

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

The interim administrator, Niger Delta Development commission (NDDC), Efiong Akwa, has been named the Public Administrator of the Year by ‘Gbaramatu Voice’ newspaper as part of activities to mark its seventh anniversary.

Also the Minister of State for Petroleum and former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, was given the Personality of the Year Award.

The ‘Gbaramatu Voice’ said Akwa was considered for the award because of his examplary leadership qualities and positive contributions to better the lot of the people of the Niger Delta.

Akwa’s special adviser on youths, Udengs Eradiri, who received the award for his boss in Abuja on Tuesday, described the recognition as well-deserved.

Eradiri in a statement said his boss was recognised particularly for his contributions in the advancement of education in the region.

 

