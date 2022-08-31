NDDC boss bags Voice Public Administrator of the Year Award

The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Efiong Akwa, has been named the Public Administrator of The Year by Gbaramatu Voice newspapers as part of activities marking its seventh year anniversary. Also the Minister of State for Petroleum and former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, was given the Personality of The Year Award.

Gbaramatu Voice said Akwa was considered for the award because of his exemplary leadership qualities and positive contributions to better the lots of the people of the Niger Delta. Akwa’s Special Adviser on Youths, Udengs Eradiri, who received the award for his boss in Abuja yesterday, described the recognition as well-deserved. Eradiri in a statement said his boss was recognised particularly for his contributions in the advancement of education in the region. He said: “Within Akwa’s tenure, NDDC distributed science equipment to secondary schools; inaugurated 1,000-bed hostel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; donated 1,000KVA generator.”

