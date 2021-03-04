News

NDDC boss pledges completion of Imo-Rivers link road

The Interim Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Efiong Akwa, has declared the commission’s readiness to complete a 24-kilometre dual carriage road linking Imo and Rivers states. Akwa, who stated this when he led a team of NDDC directors and engineers to inspect the road linking several oil-producing communities in both states, explained that the road runs through Avu-Adapalm-Etekuru in Imo State to Ogba/Egbema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He noted that the 24-kilometre dual carriage way was a very important project for the NDDC and the Niger Delta, “because it links rural communities in the oil-producing areas of Imo and Rivers states.”
Akwa charged the contractor to return to site immediately as the NDDC was committed to building sustainable regional infrastructure, especially in the oil-producing areas. He said: “I have directed the contractor to report to the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt so that we can work out the details of what needs to be done to complete the project.”

