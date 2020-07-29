NDDC contract: Anyanwu threatens to sue Akpabio

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial Dis-trict in the Eight Senate, has threatened to drag the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to court for alleging that he benefited from the NDDC contract award.

Anyanwu made the threat yesterday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the allegation by Akpabio that he was one of those who were awarded the contracts of the Commission.

He denied getting any contract award while he was a member of the Senate Committee on the NDDC, explaining that, though he was able to attract some projects to his constituents, he did not know anything about the execution of such projects.

The politician noted that he had been trying to call Akpabio on the telephone to know why he included his name in the list of those who were allegedly awarded NDDC contracts but he refused to pick his calls.

He said that he had contacted his lawyer to write to Akpabio to retract his claim, threatening that he would take legal action against him if he failed to retract the allegation.

“I tried calling him a couple of times. He has never taken my calls. I chose to confront him first before going to the press.

