News

NDDC contract: Anyanwu threatens to sue Akpabio

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA Comment(0)

Senator Samuel Anyanwu, who represented Imo East Senatorial Dis-trict in the Eight Senate, has threatened to drag the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to court for alleging that he benefited from the NDDC contract award.

 

Anyanwu made the threat yesterday in Abuja, while briefing journalists on the allegation by Akpabio that he was one of those who were awarded the contracts of the Commission.

 

He denied getting any contract award while he was a member of the Senate Committee on the NDDC, explaining that, though he was able to attract some projects to his constituents, he did not know anything about the execution of such projects.

 

The politician noted that he had been trying to call Akpabio on the telephone to know why he included his name in the list of those who were allegedly awarded NDDC contracts but he refused to pick his calls.

 

He said that he had contacted his lawyer to write to Akpabio to retract his claim, threatening that he would take legal action against him if he failed to retract the allegation.

 

“I tried calling him a couple of times. He has never taken my calls. I chose to confront him first before going to the press.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Dangote Cement generates N162.9bn profit in HY’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Dangote Cement Plc. has reported a profit before tax (PBT) of N162.90 billion for the six months ended June 30 even as two block makers have emerged winners in its ongoing Spell and Win a million national consumer promo.   According to the unaudited results of the company released on the floor of the Nigerian […]
News Top Stories

Investors lose N399bn in June as COVID-19 heightens

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Chris Ugwu Investors in Nigerian equities have lost N399 billion in the month of June as widespread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to take tolls on economies across the globe.   Market analysts believed bargain hunters, especially foreign portfolio investors who dominate the equity market has continued to trade cautiously as selloffs persisted, amidst the growing […]

Shell
News

Nigerians bid to sue Shell in UK over oil-spill pollution

Posted on Author Reporter

  Thousands of Nigerians are asking British judges to give them permission to sue Royal Dutch Shell Plc in London over environmental damage caused by oil spills 3,000 miles away in Africa. Lawyers for residents of the crude-rich Niger Delta believe a landmark U.K. Supreme Court ruling last year against a London-based miner should set […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: