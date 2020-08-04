News

NDDC contractors forfeit N827.6m to FG

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of N827.6 million recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from some contractors of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

 

The anti-graft agency had, on June 8, secured the interim forfeiture of the money said to be proceeds of unlawful activities to the Federal Government. Justice Aneke later granted the final forfeiture of the fund after entertaining arguments from EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo. In his arguments, the lawyer told the court that the fund was laundered by the contractors through two firms: Flank Power Resources Limited and GMFD Ventures Limited.

 

He added that a businessman, Matthew Edevbie, owned Flank Resources Limited.

 

According to him, a breakdown of the recovery showed that N616.6 million was recovered from Flank Power Resources Limited, while N211 million was recovered from GMFD Ventures Limited. He added that between 2018 and 2019, Flank Power Resources Limited received N616.7 million from the NDDC while GMFD also received N211 million.

 

The amount recovered from Flank Power Resources Limited was said to have been facilitated through 62 bank drafts in favour of the EFCC Recovered Funds Account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The money recovered from GMFD also came through 22 bank drafts in favour of the same account.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Betway to sponsor Big Brother Naija 5

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Betway is excited to announce the brand’s sponsorship of season 5 of Nigeria’s favourite reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, which is scheduled to start on 19 July. Betway has continued to establish itself as the premier online betting platform in Africa, and through the Big Brother Naija show, will continue to engage and connect […]
News

NYSC camps to resume at FG’s order

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson

The Management of the National Youth Service NYSC has said the resumption of camps’ normal activities would be when it has received the nod of the Federal Government and sufficiently established it is safe to do so. Reacting to an online report that the camps would soon resume Orientation programme, a statement from the Director […]
News Top Stories

Panic in govt houses as govs, aides test positive

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Aides to governors and domestic workers in government houses in some states are currently panic stricken, following the spike in the contraction of the novel coronavirus among their principals and members of their households.   In the last one week, three state governors and two of their spouses have reportedly tested positive for the virus. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: