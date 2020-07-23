Top Stories

NDDC contracts allegation: Reps to sue Akpabio for perjury

Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives has resolved to file a suit against the Minister of Niger Delta affairs,  Senator Godswill Akpabio for criminal perjury and civil defamation.
Recall that Akkpabio had on Monday alleged that most of the contracts at the NIger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were being given to members of the National Assembly.
Following the allegations, the House had on Wednesday given the minister a 48 hour ultimatum to publish the list of lawmakers executing contracts at the NDDC.
But at Thursday’s plenary, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced that due to the failure of the minister to back up his claims with evidence as directed by the House, they have decided to seek legal redress against him.
Addrssing his colleagues, Gbajabiamila said: “Last Tuesday I issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Niger Delta affairs to substantiate his allegation that over 60% (sixty per cent) of contracts awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) went to members of the National Assembly.
“I said then that the Honourable Minister owed it to himself and the country to provide evidence to support these serious allegations.”
The speaker continued: “The honourable minister has failed to respond to my request. Therefore, I must conclude that his statement intended solely to gaslight the nation to avoid accountability for the evident maladministration and malfeasance in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
“In my time in the House of Representatives, I have held every leadership position from minority Whip, through to minority leader, leader of the House and now speaker.
“I recognise that the House has not always lived up to the high expectations of the Nigerian people. As much as we still have a lot to do in that regard, I refuse to sit here in good conscience and allow anyone to assassinate the character of the House in an attempt to deflect accountability for their conduct in office.
“Such mendacity as was witnessed at the public hearing will not be tolerated from anybody no matter how highly placed.
“This morning, I asked the Clerk of the House of Representatives to engage the services of legal counsel, and instruct them to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury against the minister. At the same time, we will instruct counsel to explore the possibility of a civil defamation suit against the minister.
“The House of Representatives is a public trust placed in our care for the duration of our term in office. We must prove ourselves worthy of this public trust or risk the censure of history.
“Therefore, we will resist every attempt to undermine this institution, whether such attempts come from within or from outside.
“This House will live up to the highest expectations of the Nigerian people. This is our commitment, and we will not fail”

