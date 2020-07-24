NDDC contracts: Reps to sue Akpabio for perjury

I didn’t say 60% contracts go to NASS members – Minister

The House of Representatives has resolved to file a suit against the Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for criminal perjury and civil defamation. Akpabio had, on Monday, alleged that most of the contracts at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) were being given to members of the National Assembly. Following the allegations, the House, on Wednesday, gave the minister a 48- hour ultimatum to publish list of lawmakers executing contracts at the NDDC.

But at yesterday’s plenary, Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced that due to the failure of the minister to back up his claims with evidence as directed by the House, they have decided to seek legal redress against him. Akpabio, who responded a few hours after the House had resolved to sue him for defamation and perjury, in a letter to the Speaker, had denied the claim that he said 60 per cent of contracts are given to the lawmakers.

The minister, however, accused both Senator Peter Nwaoboshi and Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, chairmen of the NDDC committees in both Houses, of allegedly exerting unusual influence on the management of NDDC without the knowledge of other lawmakers, who are members of the committee.

Addressing his colleagues, Gbajabiamila said: “Last Tuesday, I issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs to substantiate his allegation that over 60% of contracts awarded by the NDDC went to members of the National Assembly. “I said then that the Honourable Minister owed it to himself and the country to provide evidence to support these serious allegations. “The honourable minister has failed to respond to my request.

Therefore, I must conclude that his statement intended solely to gaslight the nation to avoid accountability for the evident maladministration and malfeasance in the NDDC. “In my time in the House of Representatives, I have held every leadership position from minority whip, through to minority leader, leader of the House and now speaker.

“I recognise that the House has not always lived up to the high expectations of the Nigerian people. As much as we still have a lot to do in that regard, I refuse to sit here in good conscience and allow anyone to assassinate the character of the House in an attempt to deflect accountability for their conduct in office.

“Such mendacity as was witnessed at the public hearing will not be tolerated from anybody, no matter how highly placed. “This morning (Thursday), I asked the Clerk of the House of Representatives to engage the services of legal counsel, and instruct them to initiate a criminal complaint of perjury against the minister. At the same time, we will instruct counsel to explore the possibility of a civil defamation suit against the minister. “The House of Representatives is a public trust placed in our care for the duration of our term in office.

We must prove ourselves worthy of this public trust or risk the censure of history. “Therefore, we will resist every attempt to undermine this institution, whether such attempts come from within or from outside. “This House will live up to the highest expectations of the Nigerian people. This is our commitment, and we will not fail.”

But less than an hour after the speaker made the announcement, he subsequently informed the House that the minister had finally replied to their 48-hour ultimatum, denying accusing lawmakers of the 9th Assembly of involvement in NDDC contracts. Meanwhile, Akpabio did not exonerate chairmen of the NDDC committee in both chambers on the contracts.

In the minister’s letter to the speaker of the House, Akpabio wrote: “I hereby respond as follows, the investigating committee refused or neglected to give me the opportunity to explain the reference to ‘most NDDC contracts awarded since 2001 from the records allegedly to members of the National Assembly was done without the knowledge of the alleged beneficiaries’.

However, the two chairmen of the committees in both chambers have adequate knowledge. “I never referred to members of the Ninth National Assembly as beneficiaries of NDDC contracts as NDDC is yet to fully implement any NDDC budget since the commencement of the Ninth National Assembly.

In fact, the 2019 budget passed in February and harmonised on 5th of March 2020 was received by the commission in the middle of April 2020 when the same was designated to expire on 31st May 2020. “However, it is pertinent to point out that the clerk forwarded a letter dated 20th of March without attaching the budget details, this anomaly was brought to the attention of the Senate investigating purported financial recklessness by the management of the commission in July 2020.

“It has always been known that the two chairmen of the committees on NDDC in both chambers exhibit unusual influence to the exclusion of committee members and even the management of the NDDC appropriate funds for projects after passing of line items at plenary.

“May I assure you, Mr. Speaker that as a former minority leader in the Eighth Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I shall forever promote the ideals of the National Assembly as an institution; hence, I will not make the attached documents public since I obtained the documents from the lead forensic auditors in confidence.

“Permit me to explain that any reference to 50 or 60 per cent during the investigative hearing was an answer to a question by a member of a committee as to whether or not a medical director could act as a director projects within the confines of the NDDC Act 2000, I answered in the affirmative, pointing out that the greatest project in the world is COVID-19 pandemic which is medical in nature. “I am made to understand that 50 to 60 per cent yearly budgets are medical in nature. Therefore, it is fitting for a medical doctor to act as executive director projects in those trying times.”

