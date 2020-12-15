News

NDDC: Court asked to declare  Akwa’s appointment as Interim Administrator illegal 

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to declares the appointment of Effiong Okon Akwa, as the new interim administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as illegal.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/609/2020, the Plaintiff, Patriotic Youth Organisation of Nigeria contends that Akwa’s appointment violates Sections 2, 3, 4, and 12 of the Niger-Delta Development
Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.
The plaintiff, through their counsel,  K.C. Okpo, however, prayed the court to declare the appointment by President Mohammadu Buhari as illegal, null and void.
The President had earlier  through a statement signed by his media aide, Femi Adesina, announced the sacked of the Professor Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei-led Interim Management, IMC and appointed Akwa, as the new interim administrator of the NDDC.
Also joined in the suit as defendants are the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Senate and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.
In the suit, the plaintiff wants the court to determine whether by combined reading of section 2, 3, and 4 of the Niger Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N 86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, the 1st  Defendant or any other person has the power to appoint any person into the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as sole administrator.
It also wants the court to determine whether the appointment of 5th Defendant as the sole Interim Administrator of the NDDC by the 1st Defendant is not in violation of Sections 2, 3, 4, 8 and 12 of the Niger-Delta Development Commission (Establishment) Act Cap N86 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

