NDDC: Court strikes out suit against Buhari

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday struck out a suit instituted against President Muhammadu Buhari challenging an alleged lopsidedness in the appointments into the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The suit instituted by an Abuja-based businesswoman and NDDC stakeholder Chief Mrs Rita Lori Ogbebor was struck out by the Court on the grounds that the plaintiff has no legal rights to have instituted the case.

The trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgment held that section 2 of theNDDC Act 2000 was so specific that any legal action on any infraction in matters relating to NDDC can only be instituted by corporate persons and not individuals like the plaintiff. The Judge held that the law was clear that the power to file any case to challenge infractions in the NDDC can not be delegated by proxy to anybody. Mrs Ogbebor who claimed to be a stakeholder from Itsekiri extraction had dragged President Buhari, NDDC, Senate, Dr Pius Odubu, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba and the Attorney General of the Federation AGF before the court in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1069/2019

 

