NDDC: Court suspends Pondei, Ojougboh, Nunieh, others as board members

The Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, yesterday granted an order restraining Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Cairo Ojougboh, Dr. Joi Nunieh and others from performing the functions of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The order of the court was sequel to a suit marked ABJ/CS/617/2020, filed by a Civil Society Organisation, under the aegis of the Forum for Accountability and Good Governance.

The trial judge, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling, restrained the members from parading themselves as Board members of the NDDC. Justice Mohammed also granted leave to the Applicant to apply for judicial review for an Order of Mandamus compelling the ICPC, sued as the 9th Defendant in the suit to investigate the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the five members of the Board over allegations of N3 billion contract fraud.

The court also granted leave to the Applicant to apply for judicial review of the power of the President or the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs to appoint Prof. Pondei, Dr. Ojougboh and others in an interim capacity as members of the NDDC Board. By this order of the Court, the members of the NDDC Board are restrained from performing the functions of the Board pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice, which has been fixed for December 8, 2020. The Plaintiff in the suit said that it had notified President Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General of the Federation, the SGF, the DSS, the EFCC and ICPC of the interim vacancy in the Commission.

The Plaintiff also urged that the most senior civil servant or Administrator in the Commission be appointed, while praying that the suspended officers be stopped from accessing the Commission’s offices and documents.

This, according to them, is to prevent them from tampering with evidence which could be used by the ICPC in its probe. The parties joined in the suit are the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Senate, Minister of the Niger Delta, Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei and Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Dr. Joi Nunieh, Mrs. Caroline Nagbo, Cecilia Bukola Akintomide and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.

