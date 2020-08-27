News

NDDC cries out over planned propaganda against IMC

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday raised the alarm over alleged plans by some lawmakers in the National Assembly to release propaganda and lies against the Commission and its Interim Management Committee (IMC) to derail efforts to strengthen the NDDC in order to fulfill its mandate for sustainable development of the Niger Delta region.

A release by the Commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Charles Odili, said over the past few months, the Niger Delta Development Commission had come under all forms of orchestrated and savage media and political propaganda and attacks, designed to derail the forensic investigations ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari into its activities in the past 20 years.

He said: “These destructive attacks, spearheaded by powerful politicians from the Niger Delta region who have being named as accomplice in the wanton corruption and carnage in the NDDC, that are intended to undermine, sabotage and ultimately scuttle the ongoing forensic audit. “And, these attacks against the Commission and the Interim Management Committee established by President Buhari to manage and administer the Commission during this investigation and audit, have continued unabated.”

