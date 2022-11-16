NDDC Cup’ll produce another Esin, Okocha, Kanu, says Ighodaro

A Nigerian football agent based in Belgium, Julius Owen Ighodaro, has endorsed the forthcoming second edition of the NDDC Cup, describing it as a breeding ground for future generations of football stars that would replace current players in both underage teams and the Super Eagles.

In a chat from his base, Ighodaro said he had followed the competition from the first edition and expressed optimism that the 2nd edition would be more competitive. He praised the organisers of the competition Grassof for the foundation it has laid and urged them not to lower the standard of the competition.

He asked the sponsors, NDDC not to hold back on anything that would raise the awareness and quality of the competition as the tournament had caught the attention of football agents across the globe. He said: “ I followed the first edition of this competition from Belgium and I’m very impressed with the quality of organisation and competitiveness. I’m sure every aspect of the competition would improve. “I can assure you that I’m coming with scouts from across Europe to fish out budding talents this time around. I’m a FIFA-licensed match agent and player intermediary since 2009.”

I played for First Bank FC before travelling to Europe for greener pastures after retirement, I’ve been organising matches for age-grade teams in Europe. I’m connected with Grassof and follow Nigeria’s grassroots football passionately. I think Mr Ekpenyoung the president of Geassof is doing great every year with grassroots football.”

