NDDC donates food items, others to flood victims

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday handed food items worth millions of naira to the Edo state government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state. Presenting the items to the state government in Benin, the Director, NDDC, Edo State office, Mrs Mercy Babawale, said NDDC is an interventionist agency complementing the efforts of the state government. According to her, “We are here today to officially hand over our donations of 18 different items to the government of Edo State. “These items which are in two categories consist of food and non-food components totalling 9,426 in number. “On behalf of the Acting MD/CEO, management and staff of NDDC, I hereby handover these donations of: 1,350 bags of rice, 675 cartons of noocoverage
Related Articles
Gowon ruled Nigeria with fear of God, says Wase
The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, has congratulated former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, as he clocks 86 years of age. In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, Wase described the former leader as a gentle, humble and compassionate leader “who ruled Nigeria […]
Nigerians trust NGOs, businesses more, says 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer
The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer Report has revealed that out of the four institutions of government, business, media and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Nigerians trust civil society organisations the most, with businesses coming second. On the other hand, most Nigerians expressed distrust for the media, and returned the lowest trust quotient in the world for the […]
Trump ally, Steve Bannon, found guilty of contempt of Congress
A US jury has found Donald Trump’s former strategist Steve Bannon guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress. Bannon, 68, was indicted last year over his refusal to co-operate with the congressional committee probing the events leading up to the Capitol riot, reports the BBC. The former White House chief strategist is said […]
