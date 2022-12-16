NDDC donates food items, others to flood victims

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) yesterday handed food items worth millions of naira to the Edo state government for onward distribution to flood victims in the state. Presenting the items to the state government in Benin, the Director, NDDC, Edo State office, Mrs Mercy Babawale, said NDDC is an interventionist agency complementing the efforts of the state government. According to her, “We are here today to officially hand over our donations of 18 different items to the government of Edo State. “These items which are in two categories consist of food and non-food components totalling 9,426 in number. “On behalf of the Acting MD/CEO, management and staff of NDDC, I hereby handover these donations of: 1,350 bags of rice, 675 cartons of noocoverage

