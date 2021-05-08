News

NDDC donates science equipment to 46 schools

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has flaggedoff the donation and distribution of essential science equipment to selected secondary schools in the Niger Delta region. Speaking at the ceremony in Warri, Delta State, NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, stated that science education was at the core of the commission’s mandate.

“We are donating essential science equipment to 46 schools across the region. The goal of the commission is to facilitate the effective teaching and learning of science subjects, in order to stimulate and foster the interest of young minds in the study of the sciences.” .He stated that: “The relevance of science education to our lives and its capacity to apply vital life-skills to everyday activities, indeed, cannot be over emphasized.

That is why we must equip our laboratories with modern science equipment. That is why we must promote the teaching and learning of science subjects in schools.” The Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, commended NDDC for taking concrete steps to ensure that secondary school students were given good science education.

